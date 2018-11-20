Death by year
⏳ Product Lifespan 😓Near Death
Fabric

Fabric

Mobile Analytics

June 2019

Near Death

Fabric, an expansion of functionality into mobile app analytics, beta distribution, and user identity and authentication. Reason of discontinuation is Google is integrating Fabric into Firebase.

Fusion Tables

Fusion Tables

Data Visualization

December 2019

Near Death

Google Fusion Tables (or simply Fusion Tables) is a web service provided by Google for data management. In December 2018, Google announced that it would retire Fusion Tables on 3 December 2019.

Inbox by Gmail

Inbox by Gmail

email client for android

2014 - 2019

why dead?

On Sept 2018, Google announced that it’s discontinuing Inbox at the end of March 2019. Reason: Google’s plan is to solely focus on Gmail.

Google+

Google+

social networking site

2011 - 2019

why dead?

In October 2018, Google announced that it was shutting down Google+ for consumers, citing low user engagement and a software error.

goo.gl

goo.gl

URL shortening service

2009 - 2019

why dead?

The service no longer accepts new users since April 13, 2018 and will discontinue the service for existing users on March 30, 2019. After March 30, 2019, all links will continue to redirect to the intended destination.

Google Allo

Google Allo

instant messaging app

2016 - 2019

why dead?

Google Allo ended up being a platform where Google could test new messaging features that would eventually be integrated into the default Android SMS app: Android Messages.

Mr. Jingles

Mr. Jingles

Notification Widget

2015 - 2019

why dead?

A warning message indicated that the service will end on March 7th. After this date, the navigation bar will only feature your profile avatar and other settings, including the app launcher.

YT Annotations

YT Annotations

Video Annotations

2008 - 2019

why dead?

Youtube video annotations editor had been discontinued and the feature would be sunset, because their use had fallen rapidly, users had found them to be an annoyance, and because they were incompatible with mobile versions of the service.

Chromecast Audio

Chromecast Audio

audio streaming device

2015 - 2019

why dead?

With the advent of Google Home smart speakers, the device became tangential to Google’s product strategy and was discontinued in January 2019.

Android Nearby

Android Nearby

Mobile Notifications

2015 - 2018

why dead?

Nearby Notifications was a way for Android users to discover apps and content based on what is nearby. Google stopped serving Nearby Notifications on December 6th, 2018 because it did not reach the bar for the quality of content for users.

Tez

Tez

Mobile Payments

2017 - 2018

why dead?

Tez was a mobile payments service by Google, targeted at users in India. It was rebranded to Google Pay on August 28, 2018. It operates atop the Unified Payments Interface, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

Google Goggles

Google Goggles

Image Recognition App

2010 - 2018

why dead?

Google Goggles was an image recognition mobile app developed by Google. The app was officially discontinued on August 20, 2018 with its last update directing users to download Google Lens or Google Photos upon launching the app.

150 Google products have been discontinued so far since 2006.

