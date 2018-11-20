Fabric
Mobile Analytics
Near Death
Fabric, an expansion of functionality into mobile app analytics, beta distribution, and user identity and authentication. Reason of discontinuation is Google is integrating Fabric into Firebase.read more...
Fusion Tables
Data Visualization
Near Death
Google Fusion Tables (or simply Fusion Tables) is a web service provided by Google for data management. In December 2018, Google announced that it would retire Fusion Tables on 3 December 2019.read more...
Inbox by Gmail
email client for android
why dead?
On Sept 2018, Google announced that it’s discontinuing Inbox at the end of March 2019. Reason: Google’s plan is to solely focus on Gmail.read more...
Google+
social networking site
why dead?
In October 2018, Google announced that it was shutting down Google+ for consumers, citing low user engagement and a software error.read more...
goo.gl
URL shortening service
why dead?
The service no longer accepts new users since April 13, 2018 and will discontinue the service for existing users on March 30, 2019. After March 30, 2019, all links will continue to redirect to the intended destination.read more...
Google Allo
instant messaging app
why dead?
Google Allo ended up being a platform where Google could test new messaging features that would eventually be integrated into the default Android SMS app: Android Messages.read more...
Mr. Jingles
Notification Widget
why dead?
A warning message indicated that the service will end on March 7th. After this date, the navigation bar will only feature your profile avatar and other settings, including the app launcher.read more...
YT Annotations
Video Annotations
why dead?
Youtube video annotations editor had been discontinued and the feature would be sunset, because their use had fallen rapidly, users had found them to be an annoyance, and because they were incompatible with mobile versions of the service.read more...
Chromecast Audio
audio streaming device
why dead?
With the advent of Google Home smart speakers, the device became tangential to Google’s product strategy and was discontinued in January 2019.read more...
Android Nearby
Mobile Notifications
why dead?
Nearby Notifications was a way for Android users to discover apps and content based on what is nearby. Google stopped serving Nearby Notifications on December 6th, 2018 because it did not reach the bar for the quality of content for users.read more...
Tez
Mobile Payments
why dead?
Tez was a mobile payments service by Google, targeted at users in India. It was rebranded to Google Pay on August 28, 2018. It operates atop the Unified Payments Interface, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.read more...
Google Goggles
Image Recognition App
why dead?
Google Goggles was an image recognition mobile app developed by Google. The app was officially discontinued on August 20, 2018 with its last update directing users to download Google Lens or Google Photos upon launching the app.read more...